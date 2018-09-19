An MGR movie on the lines of Baahubali

South Indian movies are touching new highs in terms of quality and budget. SS Rajamouli's Baahubali series is a classic example where the two-part movie was made with never-heard-before budget using world-class technology.

It has inspired many filmmakers to dream big, but what comes as a surprise is that an animated movie is being made with a huge budget! Noted filmmaker P Vasu is reportedly collaborating with a Malaysian company for an animation movie featuring the character based on Kollywood legend and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MG Ramachandran, popularly known as MGR.

The makers are investing Rs 160 crore on the project. About 5,000 photographs have been collected by the team that helps the team to prepare emotions for the animation film. N Face Technology, which was used to create Paul Walker's portions in Fast and Furious 7 after his death, is being used to bring MGR alive on-screen.

P Vasu has planned to make the movie in Tamil, English, Malay and a few other languages. On the other hand, another animation movie, Kizhakku Africavil Raju, of MGR is set to thrill the viewers. This film will hit the screens in January 2019.

The original story idea was planned in 1977 as a sequel to Ulagam Sutrum Valiban, but the movie was dropped due to MGR's political commitments.