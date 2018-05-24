Karthik Subbaraj seems to be casting his close friends in the film industry in important roles for his upcoming venture with Rajinikanth. After roping in Vijay Sethupathi to reportedly play the role of a villain, he has brought two more actors on board to portray pivotal characters in the upcoming flick.

Bobby Simha and Sanath Reddy are the two actors, who have been reportedly signed for the Karthik Subbaraj-directorial flick.

Bobby Simha has been part of Karthik Subbaraj's three movies - Pizza, Jigarthanda and Iraivi. As for Sanath, he acted in the director's anthology film Bench Talkies, and the horror thriller, Mercury. Both actors had played key characters in the movies.

However, neither the filmmaker nor the actors have officially announced the casting update as of yet. Meanwhile, there are reports doing rounds that Simran is going to play the female lead opposite Rajinikanth.

It was earlier rumoured that Deepika Padukone, Trisha Krishnan and Anjali were the front-runners to bag the flick.

The untitled movie is bankrolled by Sun Pictures, who teamed up with Rajinikanth after the 2010 flick Endhiran. Anirudh Ravichander is scoring the music, while Tirru is handling the cinematography.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is getting ready for the release of the much-awaited movie Kaala, scheduled to hit the screens on July 7. Another movie, 2.0, which stars the iconic actor alongside Shankar, is likely to be released sometime around Diwali.