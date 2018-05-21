Anirudh Ravichander, who is a close relative of Rajinikanth, will be composing music for the superstar's film for the first time. He will score music for the upcoming Tamil flick, which will be written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj.

The actor is getting ready to bring a diverse album comprising mass and class numbers. "It's going to be a mix of mass and class film. Karthik Subbaraj has written the script as a Thalaivar fan without compromising his own style of filmmaking," he said in a video interview by Sify.

He further said that he is composing music as a fan of Rajinikanth. "Generally, Karthik's films will have scope for music and the work is going on a full swing. I'm also planning to deliver the music as a Thalaivar fan but will ensure that it should appeal to all music listeners," he added.

He made his debut with Aishwarya Dhanush's directorial debut 3. The song 'Kolaveri di' from the movie had become a sensation. Big names from all the leading film industries had appreciated the track and the young composer shot to fame overnight.

Since his debut, his popularity has increased with every film. Anirudh has composed music for movies of stars like Ilayathalapathy Vijay (Kaththi), Ajith (Vedalam and forthcoming Thala 57), Pawan Kalyan (Agnyaathavaasi) etc.

The upcoming movie has Vijay Sethupathi playing an important role, while rumours are rife that Trisha Krishnan will be the female lead.

Sun Pictures is producing the movie.