Tamil superstar Rajinikanth will be now viewed on TV by millions of non-Tamils and non-Indians after he shot for Bear Grylls' Man vs Wild, which will be aired on Discovery Channel. The date of the telecast is yet to be formally announced, but the host has already given a hint of the episode going air very soon.

Bear Grylls' Tweets

"@rajinikanth has always been a star with swagger! But in the wild everything is different... It was so fun to spend time with the legend and get to know and see him in a totally new way... #ThalaivaOnDiscovery @DiscoveryIN. [sic]" Bear Grylls tweeted.

Adding further, he wrote, "Preparing for @Rajinikanth's blockbuster TV debut with an Into The Wild with Bear Grylls motion poster! I have worked with many stars around the world but this one for me was special. Love India. #ThalaivaOnDiscovery. [sic]"

Shot in Bandipur Tiger Reserve

Rajinikanth shot the episode at the Bandipur Tiger Reserve and National Park in Karnataka in January 2020. The Tamil superstar had suffered a minor injury after he twisted his ankle while shooting for the episode. However, Rajini has made his television debut for a cause as he wants to create awareness about water conservation.

"This war (water conserving) has to be led at all levels including government, community as well as on the individual front. I believe this show on Discovery is a perfect platform to take the message of conserving water to every home across the country," Rajinikanth had said in a statement.

He added, "Bear Grylls has tested the survival skills of multiple celebrity guests, pushing them to their limits; I look forward to the survival challenge in the mesmerizing wilderness of India,"

The 69-year old is the second Indian after Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be appearing on Man vs Wild which was viewed by the audience in 180 countries. It was shot in the India's Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand. The episode garnered a record viewership (3.6 billion impressions).

Now, Akshay Kumar and Deepika Padukone are also in line to feature in the adventurer Bear Grylls' show.