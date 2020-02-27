Rajinikanth and Bear Grylls
Discovery's Into the Wild is going to feature none other than Rajinikanth very soon on Bear Grylls' show. As Discovery announced when the episode will air on Twitter, fans flooded social media with exciting posts and tweets about the show, which is no more a show and has now turned into an event.

Ever since Rajini fans came to know that the superstar would be making an appearance on the daredevil show, the excitement has been on the rise. Discovery announced earlier today that the wait will soon come to an end in March. 

Discovery announces Into the Wild episode featuring Rajinikanth

The announcement was made on Twitter this morning that the popular extreme show Into the Wild with Bear Grylls would air the episode featuring Thalaiva himself would air on 23rd March at 8 PM on Discovery. After Modi, Rajinikanth will get the opportunity to go on an adventure with Bear Grylls. The teaser revealed frames of the star riding a quad bike which created a storm on social media.

For the fans, it means they will get more of Rajinikanth. Well, some would say this would be the ideal show as Rajinikanth is the ultimate hero who can take on any adventure. When the announcement came it didn't take very long for #ThalaivaOnDiscovery to trend. 

Earlier this month, Bear Grylls had tweeted about working with Rajinikanth with only praise for the megastar

Fans can't wait for Thalaiva on Discovery

Fans showered praise and enthusiasm on the show, with a string of posts:

When it's Rajinikanth, what else can we expect?