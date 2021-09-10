Rajinikanth has doubled the joy of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival of his fans by releasing the first look poster of his upcoming movie Annaatthe and the motion poster of the movie.

The first look poster was unveiled in the morning while the motion poster was released in the evening, thus giving a double delight to fans.

In the first look, Rajini, clad in a silver shirt and veshti, looks stylish in the poster. The backdrop indicates that it is a rural entertainer and people getting ready to shake their legs in the temple premises.

The motion poster of Annaatthe begins with a running car's windows getting shattered as the superstar enters the scene on a bike with a machete in hand before the car blasts.

The actor sported a beard and mustache in the film. A chain and earphones add color to his look. Last but not the least, the line, 'Naadi narambu murukka murukka Ratham mottham kodhikka kodhikka Arangam muzhukka therikka therikka Thodangudhu OmKaara koothu! Annaatthe vanthachu!' has instantly struck the chords with the fans.

Meanwhile, the motion poster has garnered over a million views on YouTube in a matter of hours.

Kollywood celebrities have hailed the poster and motion poster of Rajinikanth-starrer.

