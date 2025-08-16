Rajinikanth's most awaited 'Coolie' released in theatres amid massive fan frenzy. From high-octane action sequences, Aamir Khan's cameo, Anirudh's background music to Thalaivar's swag; the film has left many fans bowled over. But, there is another section that feels that the film was an utter and complete disaster.

If on one hand there were fans praising Rajini's comeback, on the other, many claimed he was better off without this one. Many have even mocked Aamir for venturing into South cinema with the film and becoming a laughing stock. Let's take a look at the mixed reactions the film has received so far.

"Lokesh kanagaraj and team delivered a blockbuster. 1st Half - Good mix of Mass & Loki's plot twists. One of the best de-aging in Kollywood. The mass scenes in the second half worked out big time," wrote a user.

"Theatre Response for BEEDI SCENE IN #Coolie. Superstar #Rajinikanth, Baadshah of Bollywood #AamirKhan & Kannada Real Star #Uppendra with Power House song. BEST SCENE IN THE ENTIRE MOVIE. #CoolieBlockbuster #CoolieThePowerHouse #CoolieReview," another user wrote.

"Mark my word #Coolie will be first Tamil film in Hindi belt to collect 100 cr," a social media user wrote.

"Positivity everywhere. His aura has spread everywhere n everyone. He's very very special person from 6 - 60. His movies are like healing therapy centre," another social media user commented.

"It's going to be another cult," read a comment. "Lokesh gave his 200/100, cinematography fire," read another comment.

Now, let's take a look at the other side of the spectrum.

"Ground Report: War 2 is 10 times better than Coolie. Rajini Hardcore fan review on #CoolieFDFS Worst Screenplay and all Actors wasted!!" wrote a user.

"First Half: Title card seems like LEO. Nagarjuna steals the show. Soubin okayish. Second half: So lengthy. Climax is predictable. Aamir khan's cameo. Pooja's dance is the only positive," another user wrote.

"Day 2 public review of #coolie is even more pathetic. Ppl are trolling the first half itself which supposedly is the better half. Build up lyrics, slow mo walks all gone for a toss," a social media user commented.

"Audience are smart enough to question the weak story write up and the directors can't escape with stardom and creator freedom," another social media user wrote.