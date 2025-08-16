Rajinikanth's Coolie has failed in impressing one and all. There is a section that can't stop hailing the film and there's another than can't stop making memes on it. But, that hasn't come in the way of the Thalaivar's film making big moolahs at the box office. The much-awaited film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj also had a cameo by Aamir Khan.

Aamir's fee

Now, Aamir Khan has revealed that he didn't charge a single penny to star in the film. "No, I haven't charged any money. I have too much love and respect for Rajni Sir to even think of money. Just sharing the screen with him is reward enough," he told Bollywood Hungama in an interview.

Flying off

Aamir Khan and his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, flew away to an undisclosed location on the day of the film's release. Many linked it to the average performance of the Rajini starrer at the box office. However, Mr Perfectionist maintains that people wouldn't come to see him in Coolie.

"It isn't as if I am the hero of Coolie. I am just a cameo player. Rajini Sir and Nag play the central characters. If audiences flock to see Coolie, it will be to see them, not me," he added.

Superstar Nagarjuna has also played the main villain in the film. His presence has given the film an edge. Despite the mixed reviews, Coolie has broken many box office records. Talking about the same, Nagarjuna issued a statement.

Nagarjuna on film's success

The veteran actor thanked the audience all over the world for making the film reach Rs 250 crore worldwide within two days of its release. "The love that Coolie has received across the world has been nothing short of historic," the note read.

The film also has another superstar, Upendra, making the film reach different film sectors.