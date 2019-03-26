Rajinikanth's magnum opus 2.0 is ready for its first TV premiere, while his next movie, presently referred to as Thalaivar 166, is gearing up for the launch.

Shankar's 2.0

The satellite rights of 2.0 are with Zee Network, which acquired the TV rights of all versions for an astronomical figure. It is said that the makers of the multilingual film fetched Rs 110 crore from the sale of satellite rights.

2.0 will now be premiered in Tamil and Hindi languages. It will be first telecast on Zee Tamil at 6 pm on 7 April and the Bollywood version will be aired on Zee Cinema on 21 April at 12 pm. The channels are expecting the Rajinikanth-starrer to boost its TRPs.

Shankar's film had Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar playing the leads with Amy Jackson appearing in a pivotal character. The science fiction funded by Lyca Production was made with the budget of Rs 570 crore and it grossed over Rs 625 crore at the worldwide.

The movie will release in China in May 2019.

AR Murugadoss' Thalaivar 166 Launch

After Petta, Rajinikanth has taken a break. He is collaborating with AR Murugadoss for his next film. Thalaivar 166 will be launched on 10 April and the opening schedule of shooting will be held in Mumbai.

Nayanthara is said to be playing the female lead in the film in which the superstar is rumoured to be playing the dual roles of a cop and social activist. The early reports indicate the film to be a political thriller.