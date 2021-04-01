Veteran actor and politician, Rajinikanth has been conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. The award, which is India's highest film honour, will be awarded to Rajinikanth for the year 2019.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar took to social media to inform the news. Rajinikanth has been awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his iconic contribution towards acting, screenwriting and production.

Javadekar tweets

"Happy to announce Dadasaheb Phalke award for 2019 to one of the greatest actors in the history of Indian cinema Rajnikant ji. His contribution as actor, producer and screenwriter has been iconic," Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar tweeted. The awards for 2019 were postponed due to the pandemic. The award includes a Golden Lotus and a cash prize of ₹10 lakh.

"India every year gives Dada Saheb Phalke award to a film personality. This year this selection has been made by a jury comprising Asha Bhonsle, Mohanlal, Biswajit Chatterjee, Shankar Mahadevan and Subhash Ghai. They unanimously recommended that superstar Rajinikanth be conferred with Dada Saheb Phalke award and we accepted it," quoted a PTI report.

YouTube

Rajinikanth's most celebrated films

Rajinikanth, 70, has been one of the front runners in bringing Indian cinema to a global platform. The actor and his films have a massive fan following all across the globe. His films like Sivaji, Enthiran, Kabali, 2.0 and Kochadaiiyaan have set and broken many box-office records. Rajinikanth has also been a part of several Bollywood films like - Hum and Chalbaaz have also been some of the gems of the industry.