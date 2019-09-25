Rajinikanth, Mahesh Babu and a host of celebs from the south Indian film industry have congratulated Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan on receiving the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

Started his acting career in 1969, Amitabh Bachchan has starred in 190 movies in his career spanning five decades. He has played a variety of roles and proved himself as one of the most versatile actors of the Indian cinema. He has already won several honours including Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan. The latest adding to the list is the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

Amitabh Bachchan has also starred in nearly 10 southern movies including Manam (Telugu), Uyarndha Manithan (Tamil), Amrithadhare (Kannada) and Kandahar (Malayalam). He is next seen playing an important role in Telugu film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which is also being released in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

Big B has maintained a very close bonding with some of the leading stars down south, who are all thrilled over the news about being honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. They took to Twitter to congratulate Amitabh Bachchan. They feel that in his 50th year in the film industry, his exceptional body of work is at last acknowledged. It was a long overdue and he richly deserved it.

Rajinikanth: Congratulations dear @SrBachchan ji !!! You richly deserve this commendable honour !!!! #DadaSahebPhalkeAward

Mahesh Babu: Congratulations to our Legendary @SrBachchan sir on being honored with the eminent #DadaSahebPhalkeAward Your contribution to Indian cinema is unparalleled...Thank you for always inspiring us

Mammootty: Wishing dearest Amitji my hearty congratulations ! In fact in all our eyes you deserved it much earlier. But still brings me so much joy to know you're being awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award! @SrBachchan #DadaSahabPhalke #dadasahabphalkeaward

Nagarjuna Akkineni: Dear Amitji, Couldn't be happier to hear news that you will be receiving the prestigeous #DadaSahebPhalkeAward . You have inspired and entertained billions and continue to do so. We love you Sir and are so very proud of you @SrBachchan

Prithviraj Sukumaran: The greatest superstar our country has seen and one of the greatest actors cinema has produced, finally gets the much deserved, much delayed #DadaSahebPhalkeAward Congratulations #Bachan sir!

Bellamkonda Sreenivas: Many Congratulations @SrBachchan Sir for being honoured with the most prestigious #DadaSahebPhalkeAward. You are truly an inspiration sir

Lakshmi Manchu: Congratulations @SrBacchan, This honour was so long overdue being one of the greatest asset to our Indian cinema and greatest actors our cinema has produced. You are the most deserving and our love and respect for you only grows by every film. #DadaSahebPhalkeAward

Jaggu Bhai: Congratulations for the #DadasahebPhalkeAward to our National Pride Shri @SrBachchan ji....

Hemant Madhukar: My best wishes to my all time favorite actor @SrBachchan on getting the India's most prestigious award #DadaSahebPhalkeAward Very proud and happiest moment for #Bollywood #indiancinema

Konidela Pro Company: Team #SyeRaa congratulates LEGEND @SrBachchan sir on being honoured with the most prestigious #DadaSahebPhalkeAward So honoured to have him play Gosayi Venkanna in our film!

Lokesh Nara: Congrats to Amitabh Bachchan ji on winning the #DadaSahebPhalkeAward 2019. This was long overdue and richly deserved. You are a legend not just of Bollywood but of Indian and World Cinema. Few outside India can surpass your oeuvre, star power, and sincerity. @SrBachchan