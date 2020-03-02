Rajinikanth is not a superstar alone, he is also a politician now. The actor has been making his mark on Tamil Nadu politics slowly becoming more vocal about issues that are impacting not only Tamil Nadu but India as well.

Rajinikanth recently tweeted about the Delhi riots condemning the violence. Following the tweet, he also had a meeting with Muslim leaders in the state regarding the CAA-NRC. He then tweeted about his commitment to peace in India.

From reel to real hero: Rajinikanth

Playing a part in the movies and playing a part in real life are two completely different things. A few days ago when violence broke out in the national capital, Rajinikanth had strongly condemned the violence, he blamed the central government and Home ministry for not taking the appropriate action needed at that time. He asserted that the event needed to be dealt with an "iron hand," he also said that he would stand with anybody affected by the CAA.

His remarks had created a stir and garnered the support of Kamal Haasan who applauded the megastar on Twitter, saying that the star had taken the right path. A lot transpired politically following those statements. Yesterday, Rajinikanth had met with members of the Tamil Nadu Jama'ath ul Uama Sabai at his Poes Garden residence to discuss the issue at hand.

Following the meeting, the 69-year-old actor tweeted, "I am pleased to have met with the Tamil Nadu Jama'athul Ulama Council executives today and heard their suggestions. I also admire their idea that love, unity, and peace should always be the main aim of a country. I am always ready to do everything in my power to restore peace in the country."

These are heavy words to keep up with. The riots in Delhi took the lives of 42 and left 200 injured, life has been disrupted in Delhi ever since the CAA-NRC debate began, with little attempt at a resolution on the frontier.