Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on Thursday was admitted to a private hospital for a routine check up.

According to his publicist, Rajinikanth has been admitted to Kauvery Hospital in Chennai for routine checkup on Thursday evening.

The actor's wife Latha Rajinikanth told a Tamil news channel that the 70-year-old veteran actor was admitted for a day for routine checkup.

On Thursday, Rajinikanth who was awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award recently tweeted that he had watched his yet-to-be-released movie Annatthe with his grandson on Wednesday.