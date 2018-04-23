Rajinikanth will be leaving for the USA for a routine health checkup, Monday, April 23. The actor will be spending two weeks there before he returns to Chennai to promote his upcoming movie Kaala, funded by his son-in-law Dhanush.

The superstar who will be accompanied by his family members will be put up at a friend's residence. Reports say that Rajinikanth is having a meeting with the key members of his party to review the progress of their political agendas at the sprawling marriage hall, Raghavendra Mandapam in Chennai on Monday. The famous marriage hall is owned by the superstar.

It has to be noted that the superstar had appointed the US and Canada officer-bearers along with about 7,000 others for his Rajini Makkal Mandram recently.

Since he fell ill in 2011, the actor has been frequently visiting the US for routine health checkups.

Rajinikanth, who has forayed into politics, is transforming his fan clubs under one umbrella by starting his political outfit Rajini Makkal Mandram. He has also started his website and app, asking his fans club members to register their names.

The 67-year old actor has over 75,000 fans clubs (registered and unregistered) across the globe.

Coming back to films, Rajinikanth, who was targeted by filmmaker Bharathiraja for slamming pro-Tamil groups that resorted to violence during a protest against holding Indian Premier League matches in Chennai, will be starting the promotions of Kaala once he returns to Chennai.

Kaala, distributed by Lyca Productions, will be released, June 7. Rajinikanth plays the title role of a gangster, who stands up for the oppressed in the action-thriller. Pa Ranjith directorial has National Awards winning actors like Nana Patekar and Samuthirakani in key roles.