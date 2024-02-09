Aishwarya Rajinikanth's directorial comeback Lal Salaam is all set to hit the screens on February 9. The team is involved in extensive promotional activities and is leaving no stone unturned to make it a blockbuster. The key USP of the film is Superstar Rajinikanth's extended cameo appearance.

According to buzz, the actor has charged 1 crore per minute for the film. His appearance is said to be 35-40 minutes which makes it a whopping Rs 60 crore for the guest appearance. Rajinikanth takes on the role of a Muslim man advocating for religious unity in the sports drama. His portrayal promises a unique and refreshing experience for fans, and Aishwarya Rajinikanth appears to have skillfully shaped his character, as evident from the trailer.

A recent video shows Thalaivar watching the trailer with his family at his Poes Garden residence. The Jailer actor is said to be overwhelmed with the outcome of the film.

At the audio launch event, Aishwarya shared that at the beginning, it was hard to get this project started because many producers were not willing to support it. She also mentioned that she didn't even consider asking her father to be part of the film but when he heard the script, he asked her whether he could play Moideen Bhai's role. "I was unsure at first. I thought, being his daughter, I still didn't have the right to impact his legacy. I never thought about him for the role until he suggested it himself," she revealed.

She also expressed her sadness when people labelled her father as Sanghi. She mentioned avoiding social media to stay away from posts calling her father a Sanghi. Aishwarya clarified that if Rajinikanth was a Sanghi, he wouldn't have taken up the role of a Muslim character, Moideen Bhai, in the film. "Let me say this – Superstar Rajinikanth is not a 'Sanghi'. If he was a 'Sanghi', he would not do Lal Salaam. This film can be done only by a man with a lot of humanity," she was quoted saying. The superstar was visibly moved after hearing her daughter's speech.

In the film, Vikrant and Vishnu Vishal play the role of cricketers. The supporting cast includes Jeevitha Rajasekhar, Senthil, Nirosha, Thambi Ramaiah, and Dhanya Balakrishna with Kapil Dev playing a cameo. AR Rahman's songs are already ruling the charts with Mozart's recreation of the voice of a few late singers being the key highlight. Produced by Subaskaran Allirajah of Lyca Productions, the story is penned by Vishnu Rangaswamy.