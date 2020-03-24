Rajinikanth has always known to be a generous person and extended his helping hand to the people in need. Now, the superstar has proved again that he is a hero in a real life too.

Here is How Much Rajini Donates

The 69-year old has donated Rs 50 lakh to the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) to help daily-wage workers, who are hit by the complete lock down in Tamil Nadu due to Coronavirus scare.

This donation comes after RK Selvamani, head of the FEFSI, requested the actors and actresses to give helping hand to the workers through donations. "This paralysis of the society and the nation, disabling themselves, has greatly affected the workers and technicians working in the Tamil film industry. Of the 25 thousand members who are members of the Film Employees Federation of South India, nearly 10,000 of them are miserable workers who go to work every day and earn a living," he is quoted as saying in a press release.

Rs 2 Crore Required

RK Selvamani had claimed that 15,000 people among 25,000 members were struggling for jobs and estimated that the union requires at least Rs 2 crore to provide packs of rice for them for two weeks. Interestingly, Rajini has donated 1/4 of the amount required for the cause from his pocket.

Apart from him, Suriya's family has contributed Rs10 lakh, Sivakarthikeyan and Vijay Sethupathi alone have donated Rs 10 lakh, each.

Now, many stars like Ajith, Vikram and Vijay are also expected to follow suit. Thus trying to help the people within their industry.

The Tamil Nadu government has ordered for a complete lock down of the state till 31 March to prevent the spread of deadly Coronavirus or Covid 19. The shooting and other aspects of filmmaking have come to a standstill.