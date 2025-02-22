Rajesh Khanna is one of the first few Bollywood actors to be given the rank of superstar, he was at an all-time high and had a massive fan base. There is a lot of mystery surrounding his life and his fans have always and always wanted to know more about his life and the choices that he went on to make. The actor was married to Dimple Kapadia but then went on to separate from her within a decade's time. It was later known that somewhere in 2004, he allegedly started living with Anita Advani.

In a conversation with Avanti Films which was streamed on their respective Youtube channel, Advani went on to speak at length about her relationship with Rajesh Khanna and also shed light on the kind of life he lived towards the very end of his days. Some of the things that Anita has revealed during the chat have shocked netizens and most have been taken by surprise as well.

A lot of people have always questioned Anita about if they ever really lived together and have doubted the legitimacy of their relationship. The actress revealed "He gave me a 'kada' in front of Balaji. He accepted me." She emphasised that for almost 28 years before that, he had been all by himself and there was no one with him since he had separated from Dimple Kapadia.

Talking about Khanna's nature, she said, he was "very calm" and "wasn't violent" but in the same breath also added, " But he would sometimes hit me. So I would hit him back. That was my reflex action. He would complain that my nail cut him."

Anita also opened up about what Khanna's life looked like towards the end of it all, she mentioned that he was extremely emotional and would cry all day long.

She said, "He melted away in one year. I couldn't see him like that. He would cry all day long." When the interviewer asked her if Khanna had manifested his own death, she immediately said, "He invited it, manifested it."

Rajesh Khanna passed away in 2012 when he was 69 years old in Mumbai.