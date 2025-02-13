Rajat Patidar is the new captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore for the IPL 2025. Yes! Putting an end to rumours and speculations, RCB has now announced that Rajat Patidar and not Virat Kohli is going to be its new skipper for the upcoming IPL 2025. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) COO Rajesh Menon called the decision a critical one and one that was crucial from the team's future point-of-view.

RCB's announcement

RCB's official social media handle, shared a picture of the player and wrote, "Welcome to your Raj, Ra-pa." It further read, "The baton has been passed, and your name has made it to the history books. It's time for a new chapter! Let's give the best fans in the world what they've been waiting for all these years."

Virat Kohli's message

"I am here to inform everyone, like others will do as well that Rajat Patidar is going to be the new captain of RCB. Rajat, I want to congratulate you and to tell you that the way you have grown in this franchise and the way you have performed, you have really made a place in the hearts of all the fans. This is very well deserved. And to tell you that, myself and the other team members will be right behind you. And you'll have all our support to grow into this role," Virat Kohli said in a video message.

RCB skippers over the years

Rahul Dravid (2008), Kevin Pietersen (2009), Anil Kumble (2009-10), Daniel Vettori (2011-12), Shane Watson (2017) Virat Kohli (2011-2023), Faf du Plessis (2022-24)

RCB full squad

Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Liam Livingstone, Yash Dayal, Krunal Pandya, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Dar Salam, Suyash Sharma, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thushara, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chikara, Lungi Ngidi, Abhinandan Singh, Mohit Rathee.