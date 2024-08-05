Rajat Kapoor is a name that needs no introduction. The ace actor and director is known for his films as well as his acting. From directing films like Tarana, Raghu Romeo, Hypothesis to acting in films like Dil Chahta Hai, Kapoor and Sons, Tum, Monsoon Wedding and many more; Rajat Kapoor is an acting institution in himself.

Rajat Kapoor considers Kadakh one of his finest works. However, the film failed to release in multiplexes and couldn't gather great viewership on OTT as well. As a result, Kapoor took the unconventional route of releasing it in open theatre. The film boasts of an ensemble cast including Ranvir Shorey, Mansi Multani, Shruti Seth, Kalki Koechlin, Chandrachoor Rai and more. However, being a small budget film, Kadakh has faced challenges of film distribution. International Business Times, India, got in touch with the actor to talk about the decision of releasing the film in open theatre, dominance of big stars in the film industry, the plot of the film and much more.

What was the idea behind releasing in the film in open theatres?

For me, having 500 million people watch my film is great, but even if just five people like it, that's the best part. The way distribution works in this country isn't sufficient for filmmakers. Smaller films often don't get released on the platforms they deserve, and as a result, people don't hear about them.

What are the challenges faced by films on a smaller budget or a film without big industry names?

Big films, especially those with big stars, are more widely known and receive extensive releases. They dominate the cinemas in the country, leaving little to no space for independent films. When my other films were released, we couldn't even find a place to let people know about our film.

Is the audience also to be blamed for the fate of independent films?

Definitely. If the audience showed strong support for independent films, cinemas would have to take notice and provide more opportunities for such movies. However, I believe that through platforms dedicated to promoting independent films, people will become aware of my work, and it will bridge the gap between my film and the audience that truly wants to see it.

What are your views on launching a film directly on OTT platforms?

OTT platforms operate on a mindset of 'take this actor, take that actor,' without fostering genuine creative work. This attitude hampers creativity because it's not feasible to incorporate such formulaic elements into a truly creative script.

Tell us a bit about the shooting of Kadakh.

We had to ensure that the film never became boring, maintaining suspense and keeping the audience constantly guessing. Filming at night added to the difficulty, as the entire concept is based on nighttime scenes. It was crucial to avoid repetitiveness and keep the unfolding events engaging. We wanted viewers to feel as if they were part of the action rather than just watching from the outside. The way we moved the camera was crucial in achieving this effect, ensuring that every shot felt natural and real.