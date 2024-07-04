Ranvir Shorey is not the name one would associate with Bigg Boss OTT. However, this year, the talented actor surprised everyone by being a part of the reality show. And not only is he a part of the show but he is also making the most of it with his stints and statements. In one of the episodes, Shorey had said that he joined BB as he was out of work.

Divya on remaining consistent

Now, Divya Dutta has reacted to his claims. The Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actress has said that the industry gets a 'flavour of the season' that lasts for a few months. She added that the flavour gets a lot of work and one gets to see them everywhere until the industry finds another 'flavour' in the next 5-6 months. She mentioned that she has been consistent because of the kind of roles she chooses.

Talking to Sidharth Kannan, Divya said that she feels, being the amazing actor that he is, Ranvir would also be refusing work. She found it hard to believe that he wouldn't be getting any work that too with OTT coming in. Divya further mentioned that there could be a possibility of him saying no to roles which doesn't cater to the artist in him.

Divya's take on Ranvir's claims

"I am sure he refuses a lot of work, too, because he is such a fabulous actor. It can't be like he is not getting work, especially with OTT coming in. But an actor also has that will, where they feel they don't want to do certain roles. Maybe he is going through that phase," she said.

Ranvir Shorey has also revealed on BB OTT 3 that he and Konkona only talk about their son, Haroon. He further said that he has evolved after his son came into their life.