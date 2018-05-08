Rajasthan Royals will be all but out of playoffs race if they lose today.

Kings XI Punjab have never won a game at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Rajasthan Royals host Kings XI Punjab at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur in what will be their second meeting of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season in three days.

When is the match and how to watch it live

RR vs KXIP will start at 8 pm IST and 3:30 pm BST.

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Tamil will provide live television coverage of the match in India. The live stream will be available on Hotstar.

RR vs KXIP preview

Wooden spooners Royals are returning home after losing two matches on the road, which includes a six-wicket thrashing against the Kings XI on Sunday, May 6 in Indore.

Ajinkya Rahane's men are in a desperate need of a win as they will all but lose out on a playoff spot if they face another defeat Tuesday. The former champions, who had started the season on high winning two in three, have lost steam. They are currently on a three-match losing streak, which started when they were outclassed by Sunrisers Hyderabad at home last month.

Mentor Shane Warne and Rahane have had very little time to reflect on their shortcomings since the defeat to KXIP.

Can Rahane lead RR's batting revival?

Skipper Rahane and opener D'Arcy Short's woeful batting form has been a major cause for concern. While star all-rounder Ben Stokes has been inconsistent, Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler are under tremendous pressure to keep scoring the big ones for the team.

When it comes to bowling, all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham has been the only consistent performer in the team. The Royals would be hoping for an improved effort from the likes of Jofra Archer and Jaydev Unadkat as they need their big guns to fire against the mighty KXIP batting unit.

On the other hand, KXIP will be hoping to build on Sunday's win and build some momentum, which will be key in the business end of the tournament. R Ashwin's men are a win or two away from reaching the playoffs and they have a good chance to collect two more points against the battered Royals.

KXIP batsmen, known for their big-hitting, though need to adjust their game to make sure they tackle the bigger boundaries in Jaipur today. With the pitch expected to be on the slower side, the visitors' top-order should make sure their fragile middle order is not exposed.

RR vs KXIP - Team News

Rajasthan Royals probable playing XI: Jos Buttler, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Ben Stokes, Rahul Tripathi, Heinrich Klassen, K Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat.

Kings XI Punjab probable playing XI: Chris Gayle, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Marcus Stoinis, Manoj Tiwary, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Andrew Tye, Ankit Rajpoot.

Global TV listings and live stream information