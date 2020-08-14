The Congress government, led by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tabled a proposal for a trust vote during the special sitting of the State Legislative Assembly on Friday. The BJP did not move a no-confidence motion in the Rajasthan assembly.

The BJP said on Thursday that it would move a motion of no confidence in the Rajasthan assembly against the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government. The decision to go for a trust vote was announced Thursday at the Congress Legislature Party meeting chaired by Gehlot, which was attended by his former deputy Sachin Pilot among others.

The meeting was held in a very cordial manner in which discussions were held on moving the confidence motion in the assembly. All the MLAs pledged that they will work with unity under the leadership of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, AICC general secretary Avinash Pande said.

Issues sorted, Congress stands united, Gehlot and Pilot speak

As he participated in the trust vote debate, Sachin Pilot said problems have been sorted out and added that the Congress stands united.

Ashok Gehlot said, "I am 69 years old and I have been in politics for 50 years. As the CM of Rajasthan, I am worried about the state of our democracy. When the Bhairon Singh Shekhawat government was in power in the state, there was a plan to topple it. As the then PCC chief, I met the Prime Minister and the state Governor refused to be part of the plan to bring down an elected government."

Gehlot meets Pilot with handshake and smile

The two leaders -- Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot -- met before the Congress legislative party meeting at Gehlot's house, marking a happy ending to the over a month-long political uncertainty in the state.

At the meeting, Gehlot gave a call to forget the past, saying, "'Apne To Apne Hote Hain'. We could have proved majority on the floor of the House even without these 19 MLAs, but then there would have been no happiness around."

Ashok Gehlot and Pilot came face to face for the first time after the month-long political crisis, which started after Sachin Pilot, along with 18 other MLAs of the party, openly rebelled against the state CM.