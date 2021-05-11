https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/756762/this-coronavirus-vaccine-not-only-protects-people-slows-down-spread-covid.jpg IBTimes IN

As Rajasthan has already crossed the mark of two lakh active cases, over 7 lakh patients in the state have been identified with the symptoms of fever, cold and cough, during a door-to-door campaign.

Rajasthan state secretary for health Siddharth Mahajan revealed the figures and said the state is moving the machinery to provide them medicine to avoid rapid spread and further deterioration in the situation.

If the same rate of infection continues in Rajasthan, the Covid cases shall double in 26 days, said Mahajan during a Covid review meeting held on Monday night which was chaired by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Door to door survey is being done to check the infection spread in villages too, he noted. Following the revelation, Chief Minister Gehlot asked MLAs and Panchayat Raj representatives to jointly ensure strict implementation of the lockdown to break the chain of coronavirus first.

"Covid has entered the rural surroundings and is spreading at an alarming rate. The situation is worrying and hence we all need to follow Covid guidelines," he told the officials and representatives.

Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria said that these are tough times and everybody needs to rise above politics to fight a war against Covid.