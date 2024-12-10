Rajasthan CM announces new department and special day for non resident Rajasthanis

The second day of the Rising Rajasthan Summit commenced with an NRI conclave on Tuesday with Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma announcing the creation of a new department, specifically, for non-resident Rajasthanis.

He also announced that December 10 will be celebrated annually as the 'NRI Rajasthani Day'.

CM Sharma made these announcements while speaking at the NRI Rajasthani Conclave.

The Chief Minister further stated that the government would introduce the Pravasi Rajasthani Award. During the conclave, the Rajasthan government highlighted the state's investment opportunities for migrant Rajasthanis and the special facilities provided to them.

The event at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Center (JECC) on Tuesday was attended by Governor Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, and several ministers.

In his address, Chief Minister Sharma remarked that Rajasthanis are expanding their businesses not only across India but also making significant contributions to social causes.

He mentioned that wherever migrant Rajasthanis live, they are actively involved in building cowsheds, Dharamshalas, and even crematoriums. "You are spreading the essence of Rajasthan's soil everywhere," he said.

He also encouraged migrant Rajasthanis to invest in their home state, particularly in tourism, hotels, and infrastructure around religious sites, as well as in sectors like automobiles and technology.

Colonel Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Minister of Industry, emphasised that the state has removed bureaucratic hurdles to create a more investor-friendly environment. "We have introduced 21 new policies to attract investment," he said.

Rathore welcomed the expatriate Rajasthanis by stating, "You are always welcome in your home, and when you return, it's a festival. You have made the Rising Rajasthan Summit a festival, and we thank you for that."

The Rising Rajasthan Summit, a three-day event, will have a lasting impact and continue beyond its conclusion, he said.

At the beginning of the conclave, 108 children from 34 villages of Barmer and Jaisalmer warmly welcomed the delegates and expatriate Rajasthanis with a rendition of "Padharo Mhare Desh."

