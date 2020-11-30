Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Rajasthan's Rajsamand, Kiran Maheshwari, who had tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month succumbed to the virus on Sunday night at Medanta Hospital in Haryana's Gurugram.

Kiran Maheshwari was shifted to the hospital after her condition worsened after testing positive for the coronavirus. Maheshwari was also a member of the 14th Lok Sabha from 2004-2009 from Rajasthan's Udaipur constituency. PM Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and other leaders condoled Kiran Maheshwari's demise.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed grief over the death of Kiran Maheshwari, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Rajasthan.

"Pained by the untimely demise of Kiran Maheshwari Ji. Be it as MP, MLA or Cabinet Minister in the Rajasthan Government, she made numerous efforts to work towards the progress of the state and empower the poor as well as marginalised. Condolences to her family. Om Shanti," the Prime Minister tweeted.