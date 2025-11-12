Rajasthan ATS team in Gujarat to probe Hanumangarh weapon link in terror plot

The Rajasthan Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has rushed a team to Gujarat after it was revealed that three ISIS-linked terrorists arrested by the Gujarat ATS had travelled through Hanumangarh in Rajasthan.

The investigation has found that the accused received weapons via drones sent from Pakistan and were planning attacks at multiple locations across the country, said officials.

Following the discovery of the Rajasthan link, the ATS team from Jaipur is coordinating with Gujarat Police to interrogate the suspects. The probe aims to uncover possible local handlers, arms suppliers, or sleeper cells operating within Rajasthan.

The Gujarat ATS identified the arrested men as Dr Ahmed Mohiuddin Syed (35) of Hyderabad, Azad Suleman Shaikh (20) of Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, and Mohammad Suhail alias Mohammad Salim Khan (23) of Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh.

Interrogation revealed that all three were working for the terrorist organisation ISIS. Meanwhile, weapons and toxic chemicals have also been seized from the accused. From Dr Syed's possession, the ATS recovered two Glock pistols, a Beretta pistol, 30 cartridges, and four liters of castor oil, which is believed to be used in preparing the deadly poison ricin. Sources said Syed had begun experimenting with the chemical and was in constant contact with handlers in Pakistan.

Officials said the three terrorists, part of two separate ISIS modules, met in Uttar Pradesh and travelled to Adalaj in Ahmedabad via Hanumangarh with the smuggled weapons. Their plan was to carry out attacks at several high-profile locations across India.

Gujarat ATS DIG Sunil Joshi said the accused were in touch with Abdul Khadija, a Pakistani handler associated with ISIS's ISKP (Islamic State Khorasan Province).

The court has remanded the trio in ATS custody till November 17 for further interrogation.

Meanwhile, a team from the Rajasthan Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has been dispatched to Gujarat to interrogate the accused arrested by the Gujarat ATS. The team will examine the route used by the suspects to transport weapons allegedly dropped from Pakistan, as well as identify their local facilitators within Rajasthan.

Investigators are also probing whether any local network or intermediaries are involved in supplying weapons and other materials from Rajasthan to Gujarat. Although Hanumangarh district does not share a direct international border with Pakistan, incidents of drug and arms smuggling have frequently been reported from the neighbouring Sriganganagar district.

The effectiveness of the Rajasthan ATS and intelligence agencies is under scrutiny following revelations that terrorists managed to drop weapon consignments from Pakistan via drones in Hanumangarh and Sriganganagar without the state's security agencies detecting the activity.

The network came to light only after the Gujarat ATS launched its operation and made arrests.

According to sources, this is not the first time Pakistani drones have intruded into Rajasthan's airspace. Earlier incidents involving narcotics drops have been reported in Sriganganagar and Barmer districts.

However, the confirmed use of drones to deliver weapons marks a new and alarming development, raising serious concerns about border surveillance and intelligence coordination in the region.

(With inputs from IANS)