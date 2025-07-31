The political landscape in Karnataka has been shaken by the recent conclusion of the Criminal Investigation Department's (CID) investigation into the "honeytrap" allegations made by Karnataka Cooperation Minister K.N. Rajanna. The CID's report, submitted to both the state government and the Union Home Ministry, has declared the allegations as unfounded.

The controversy erupted when Minister Rajanna, speaking on the Assembly floor, claimed that there had been three attempts to honeytrap him. This statement ignited a political firestorm, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanding a thorough investigation into the matter. The situation escalated when the Congress-led state government suspended 18 BJP MLAs following chaotic scenes in the Assembly, where Marshals had to physically remove the protesting members. The suspension was eventually revoked, but not before the issue had become a focal point of political discourse in the state.

Minister Rajanna, a close ally of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, had met with Home Minister G. Parameshwara to demand an investigation into the alleged honeytrap attempts. The controversy took a new twist when discussions emerged about the possible involvement of Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar in the alleged attempts.

Rajanna, who had been vocal in his criticism of Shivakumar, even suggested that Shivakumar be removed as the State Congress President and offered to resign to take up the post himself. He also publicly supported the idea that if the Chief Minister were to be replaced, a Dalit leader should be appointed.

As the controversy intensified, Minister Rajanna's public attacks on Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar ceased. Sources revealed that Rajanna did not provide any concrete evidence to the CID, claiming that he did not recognize or know anyone involved in the alleged attempts. He reportedly told the CID that during one incident, when an attempt was made to hold his hand, he slapped the girl and sent her away. The lack of CCTV footage at his residence and the absence of any entry related to the incident in the official visitor's registry led CID officials to conclude that the allegations were unfounded.

Home Minister G. Parameshwara, speaking in Bengaluru, stated, "I have not seen the CID report on Minister K.N. Rajanna's allegations of attempts to honeytrap him yet. The issue was highlighted by the media. The answer is given by the CID now. I don't know what's in the report."

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition and veteran BJP leader R. Ashoka criticized the handling of the investigation, stating that Minister Rajanna had claimed to have evidence to support his allegations while demanding an investigation. Ashoka remarked, "However, just like other investigations initiated since the Congress government came to power in the state, this case too has lost momentum."

Ashoka further challenged Minister Rajanna, saying, "Minister Rajanna, if your allegation is true and you indeed possess strong evidence, then urge Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister Parameshwara to hand over the case to the CBI for investigation. Otherwise, if your allegation is false, then you must apologize to the people of the state for making a false statement inside the temple of democracy -- the Assembly."

Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar, when asked about the CID report, distanced himself from the controversy, stating, "I have nothing to do with that. I don't know who filed the complaint or how the investigation was conducted. I'm hearing about it now from the media. I know nothing about it." The honeytrap allegations have not only stirred political tensions but have also highlighted the deep-seated rivalries within Karnataka's political landscape.

The issue has been further complicated by the involvement of Minister Rajanna's son, MLC Rajendra Rajanna, who filed a complaint with DGP Alok Mohan, alleging an assassination attempt on him in November last year. This complaint, related to an incident during his daughter's birthday celebration, adds another layer to the ongoing political drama.

The Supreme Court, meanwhile, dismissed a petition seeking an independent probe into Minister Rajanna's claims, with a bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sanjay Karol, and Sandeep Mehta questioning the relevance of a non-Karnataka resident's concern with the state's affairs.

The political landscape in Karnataka remains tense, with the BJP warning of intensified protests if the suspension of the 18 MLAs is not revoked. Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka accused the Speaker of siding with the Congress government, suggesting that the Speaker's actions were motivated by aspirations for a ministerial position. The BJP state president and MLA BY Vijayendra also criticized the Congress government, alleging that it had failed to fulfill its promises and accusing it of only guaranteeing price hikes.

Related