It is a known fact that Alia Bhatt is to star in SS Rajamouli's upcoming prestigious movie RRR- Roudram Ranam Rudhiram. Now that the climax shots featuring Telugu star heroes Ram Charan and NTR are being wrapped up, the makers are all set to soot for another important schedule with Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt.

Alia Bhatt who is roped in to play the female lead opposite Ram Charan in RRR is to participate in an upcoming schedule that is touted to be a crucial one. Close sources report that Alia Bhatt has finished shooting for two songs alongside Ram Charan, while she would join him on the sets for the completion of a few more important scenes.

It is believed that Alia Bhatt would appear in a never seen before avatar in RRR. Alia is most likely to fly to Hyderabad soon, to complete her chunk of shooting under Rajamouli's directorial assistance. Alia Bhatt's role in RRR is said to be one of the most significant ones.

Fiction of 2 legends in history

While Ram Charan plays the role of Alluri Seetharamaraju, Alia Bhatt is to appears as his love interest in the movie. As soon as this schedule with Alia Bhatt gets wrapped up, the makers are to take up the post-production activities.

RRR is SS Rajamouli's representation of his fiction about Telugu unsung freedom fighters Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem. The movie is touted to be a technically top-notch flick, with alluring roles, imbibed emotions, and other surprises.

MM Keeravani is the music composer for this patriotic, fictional drama- RRR. Produced by DVV Danayya, Ram Charan Tej, and Jr NTR starrer RRR - Roudram Ranam Rudhiram is all set to hit the screens on October 13, 2021.

On the other hand, Alia Bhatt is busy shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi.