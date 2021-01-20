Cute and talented actor Alia Bhatt is busy currently shooting for her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi. After ringing her holidays with beau Ranbir Kapoor and their families, the actor had resumed shoot on January 17, 2021. In a shocking turn of events, Alia was rushed to the hospital.

Alia Bhatt was hospitalised due to exertion; suffering from hyperacidity and nausea

According to a Times of India report, Alia was rushed to the hospital due to exertion and exhaustion. She had suffered from hyperacidity and nausea but was discharged the same day upon recovery.

The publication Bombay Times reached out to her co-star Seema Pahwa to ask if the actress suffered from exertion due to its shoot. The veteran actress said:

I wasn't a part of the shoot that day. However, I must say that she might have got exhausted for some other reason than the film's shoot. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is someone who doesn't rush you with work. He knows what he wants. He is very clear and hardly shoots one scene a day. Things have worked smoothly as far as the film's shoot is concerned.

Adding further, she said:

Also, we aren't even travelling for this project as largely the film has been shot at a set in suburban Mumbai. Almost 90 per cent of the film is done only a few songs are left.

Seema had heaped praise on Alia. She'd told Pinkvilla:

Bahut hi sanskari ladki hai. Bado ki respect karna aata hai, dusre ache kalakaro ki respect karna aata hai, bahut cooperate karti hai (She is a cultured girl. She respects elders, she respects other actors.). Set pe, abhi tak itna lamba schedule uske saath kiya hai, maine kabhi nahi dekha ke wo set pe late aa rahi ho ya set pe tantrum dikha rahi ho (I've done long hours with her, but not once has she arrived late or complained). Wo pyaari si bachhi hai jo ki bahut hi sincere hai apne kaam ko leke aur wo bhi bahut passionate hai (She is very passionate about her work).

Alia who suffered from hyperacidity and nausea, recovered and was discharged on the same day. As per reports, she has resumed shooting.

Alia is doing fine and had congratulated team India.

Yesterday, Alia Bhatt took to social media and congratulated team India for their splendid win against Australia in Gabba.

About the film Gangubai Kathiawadi

The biographical drama is adapted from an episode of Hussain Zaidi's novel titled Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Gangubai Kathiawadi. (played by Alia) was a gun-wielding brothel owner. She was forced into the sex work form a very young age and became one of the most influential courtesans. Sanjay Leela Bhansali directs the film.

Alia will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra and SS Rajamouli's RRR in the pipeline.