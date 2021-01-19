Pandemic has hit theatres and exhibitors quite hard. Owing to the ongoing novel coronavirus, most of the films were released on OTT, which incurred a huge loss for multiplexes.

Several reports also stated that Salman Khan had sold the satellite, theatrical, digital and music rights of his upcoming 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' for a whopping sum of Rs 230 crore to Zee Studios. With several rumours floating around Salman's Radhe exhibitors urged Salman to help the cinema hall sector during its time of struggle amid the ongoing Covid pandemic.

Exhibitors associations across India had appealed to Salman Khan to release his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai in theatres on Eid 2021

Cinematograph Exhibitors Association of Gujarat, Indian Cine Exhibitors Association, Uttar Pradesh & Uttarakhand, HPC (Exhibitors), Central Circuit Cine Association and Movie Exhibitors Association of Rajasthan among others penned a letter expressing how a film like Salman Khan's Radhe can get independent or single-screen theatres back on track after suffering a massive setback due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Read the full letter here:

Talking about the gravity of the situation

As you are aware, 2020 has been a rough year for millions of people across the country & the ones associated with India's film exhibition sector haven't been an exception. Over the last 10 months, hundreds of single screen / independent cinemas have pulled down their shutters permanently & this has resulted in the loss of livelihood for lakhs of people who were employed by them directly & indirectly.

Appealing Salman Khan to release the film in the cinema halls

Your film RADHE – YOUR MOST WANTED BHAI is among the few that are capable of resurrecting the fortunes of independent / single-screen cinemas across the country. A film like that, if released widely, can give not just financial support & relief, but also a ray of hope to owners & employees of theatres in the context of their future. We request you to plan the film's release at every cinema in the country on Eid 2021, as there cannot be a better eidi than that for us film exhibitors & more importantly for millions of your fans, whom we cannot wait to welcome back at the theatres!

No one has contracted the virus after watching a film in the cinema hall

Till date, not even a single case of people contracting COVID 19 has been traced back to a cinema hall anywhere in the world & we are confident of keeping your fans safe by following comprehensive protocols & guidelines that have been issued by the concerned authorities.

Dear @BeingSalmanKhan,

Dear @BeingSalmanKhan,

Here's a humble appeal by the film exhibition sector. Truly hope #Radhe can offer some much needed relief to theatres & joy to your fans all over the country! We want #RadheOnEid in cinemas! #SupportCinemas #SaveJobs #India #RadheInCinemas

May 2021 bring lots of happiness, love & prosperity to you and your family. In anticipation of your support & on behalf of lakhs of Indians who make a living by working at & for cinema halls.

Salman Khan responds to theatre owners

Salman Khan is one of the busiest actors we have in Bollywood. Bhai is juggling between Bigg Boss and his upcoming film Antim. Zee along with Salman Khan himself will take Radhe to theatres as per the request. He took to his social media and shared:

Apologised for late revert

Sorry, it has taken me a long time to revert to all the theatre owners... It's a big decision to make during these times. I understand the financial problems that the theatre owners/exhibitors are going through, and I would like to help them by releasing Radhe in theatres.

In return wants assurance that all the social distancing norms at place

In return, I would expect them to take the utmost amount of care and precautions for the audience who would come to the theatre to watch Radhe.

Bhai ne agar commitment kar li toh woh kisike bhi nai sunte...

The commitment was of EID, and it will be Eid 2021 inshallah. Enjoy Radhe this year in theatres on Eid. God willing.."

About the film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

Radhe will also release keeping with the tradition of Salman Khan's Eid releases as the festive occasion has become an event for the mega star's fans when they get treated with his super hit films like they have till now with films like and many others.

The film helmed by Prabhudeva also stars Disha Patani in the lead opposite Salman Khan as well as Jackie Shroff, Zarina Wahab and Randeep Hooda in important roles and 'Radhe' is co-produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri under the banners Salman Khan Films, Sohail Khan Productions, and Reel Life Production.