Actress Alia Bhatt is the latest Bollywood celeb, who has been forced to learn Telugu after Shraddha Kapoor. The actress says that she is learning this language for SS Rajamouli's multilingual film RRR.

SS Rajamouli recently announced that Alia Bhatt has been roped in to play one of the two female leads and she will be seen opposite mega power star Ram Charan, who is seen as Alluri Sitarama Raju. The movie is simultaneously made in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil Malayalam and other Indian languages.

Alia Bhatt is asked to learn Telugu to dub for the movie RRR and the Bollywood actress has confidently the challenge of director SS Rajamouli. "It is a challenge, yes. I can't deny that. Telugu is really a tough language to learn. But it's a very expressive language," Bollywood Hungama quoted her as saying.

"I want to understand the nuances of the language, why certain words are pronounced the way they are, and what they convey. Only then will I be able to express my character's feelings. Believe me, these days an achievement for me is when I can learn and say a whole line in Telugu," added Alia Bhatt.

Alia Bhatt, who debuted as heroine with Student of the Year in 2012, said that she had dreamt of working with three noted filmmakers like Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and SS Rajamouli. Her dream has come true sooner than she expected. Now, she says that she is putting her mind and soul in her most-awaited upcoming projects.

Talking about Rajamouli's offer, Alia Bhatt said, "Saying yes to the offer was a no-brainer. When I started my career as a leading lady there were three filmmakers I really wanted to work with. I got launched by one of them (Karan Johar) and now I'm working with the other two Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Rajamouli."