During Sankranti this year, Sarileru Neekevvaru, Ala Vaikunthapuramlo, and Entha Manchivadavura have released. While the first two films have been blockbusters, the latter one is a disaster at the box office.

Besides these three films, Telugu version of Rajinikanth's Darbar also hit the theatres. This was the Sankranti fever this year and when it comes to next year, which means for 2021, there is going to be no Sankranti race at the box office and all that one can see is nothing but craze.

Rajamouli's RRR movie, which was initially slated for release on July 30, 2020, is now all set to release on January 8, 2021. Yes, this is the new release date and postponement is something that has been expected.

No other filmmakers dares to release their film when a Rajamouli directorial is releasing and this change has been in trend especially after the release of Baahubali as Rajamouli is considered to be powerful among all his fellow directors.

He cannot make small budget films and all the films he makes are immense when it comes to budget and quality. So when he is coming with a film, no other director or producer might dare to release their film until two weeks since the release of RRR.

So there might be no chance at all that there could be no clash of films and no race for Sankranti at all. The multi starrer film has Ram Charan Tej, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakhani and others in lead roles. It is being produced by DVV Danayya under a budget of Rs 350 Cr.