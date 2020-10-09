Manushi Chhillar, who is making her acting debut with Yash Raj Films' maiden historical Prithviraj, is all praises for director SS Rajamouli and said that he is one of the finest film-makers of our times.

Prithviraj is one of the biggest films of Bollywood and Manushi Chhillar is paired opposite superstar Akshay Kumar in this big-ticket extravaganza. The gorgeous actress revealed that her dreams to become an actress was fuelled by the hugely acclaimed film-maker SS Rajamouli's grand films that portray women characters incredibly beautifully.

Manushi Chhillar said, "Rajamouli sir is one of the finest film-makers of our times and I'm a huge fan of his work. They are simply path-breaking and he has given Indian cinema some of the most iconic films to cherish. Bahubali and Magadheera are my absolute favourite Rajamouli films and I can watch them on loop."

Manushi Chhillar added, "Watching Bahubali was an experience that made me want to be a part of these big, grand, fantastical projects that entertain the nation. I can only wish and hope that I work really hard consistently to be able to be a part of such projects in the future."

The 23-year-old stunner won the coveted Miss World crown 17 years after Priyanka Chopra bagged the honour. Manushi Chhillar hopes that she constantly works hard to hopefully be noticed by the visionary film-maker in the near future. She is also said to feature in filmmaker Vijay Krishna Acharya's upcoming movie and an official announcement about this project is expected to be out soon.