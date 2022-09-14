All eyes are on director SS Rajamouli's next project with Mahesh Babu. Though the storyline and other details are kept under wraps, there is a rumour that the film will be set in modern times. Mahesh Babu is expected to appear in a muscular look and the film will have high-octane action sequences.

The Telugu superstar has recently revealed that the film is a physically challenging project. The team is also researching using the latest recent UnReal technology as well as motion-capture and CG duplicate methods to make it a visual brilliance. There are reports that the team is planning a grand launch in January 2023.

And now the RRR director shared has an interesting update about the film at the Torornto International Film Festival in the US. A report on Bollywood Hungama stated that the director called his film "a globetrotting action-adventure," which will see Mahesh Babu in a "one-of-its-kind role." Mahesh Babu is currently shooting for his 28th film with director Trivikram. Pooja Hegde plays the leading lady.

#Rajamouli : It is too early and lot of pre-production activities are left. We May start my next (with Mahesh) by this year end.



If SSR is saying 6 months, let’s prepare for more! Summer 2023 onto the floors then! #SSR13 #SSMB29 — AndhraBoxOffice.Com (@AndhraBoxOffice) April 1, 2022

In a recent media interaction, the actor revealed that working with Rajamouli is physically demanding. "It's a dream come true for me to work with him. Doing one film with Rajamouli garu is like taking up 25 films at once. It's going to be physically demanding and I'm excited about it. It's going to be a pan-India film. I hope we break many barriers and take our work to audiences across the country," he said.