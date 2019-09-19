The much-awaited trailer of Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has received rave reviews from SS Rajamouli, Nani, Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha Akkineni and many other celebs in the Telugu film industry.

The makers of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which features Chiranjeevi in the titular role, released its highly-anticipated trailer on Wednesday evening. The 3-minute-long video officers a glimpse at its ensemble cast and their hard work, grandeur and emotionality in the story of the film.

The trailer of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy was highly awaited not just by filmgoers, but also by many Tollywood celebs, who watched it immediately after it the internet and could not stop going gaga over it. They say that the trailer shows that the movie will have brilliant performances by the ensemble cast and top-notch production values. They cannot wait to watch the movie in the cinema halls.

Here is what the Tollywood celebs say about the trailer of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

SS Rajamouli: #SyeRaaTrailer is thrilling.. @DirSurender's hard work shows.. Splendid job by Charan... High production values... And Chiranjeevi garu . #SyeRaa @KonidelaPro

Nani: Hard work and dedication like his career has just begun. Syeraa looks like a new beginning. We want 150 more sir! ❤️ #SyeRaaTrailer

Samantha Akkineni: #SyeRaaTrailer wowwwwwzzaaaa !! So much hearttttttttt ... the hard work and the effort in every frame

Bellamkonda Sreenivas: SyeRaa trailer is just outstanding and mindblowing!! #Chiranjeevi sir hatsoff to your dedication levels Can't wait to witness this epic on BigScreen

Kajal Aggarwal: Absolutely Epic!! Story of the unsung hero - Really looking forward to the release. My best wishes to Chiranjeevi sir @SrBachchan sir @tamannaahspeaks! @DirSurender @RathnaveluDop #RamCharan and the entire team of #SyeraaNarasimhareddy #SyeRaaTrailer

Varun Tej Konidela: Sye Raaaaaa Narasimha Reddy!!! Just blown away by the trailer of this Magnum opus!! Fantastic!!! Just proud!!!

Anil Ravipudi: Goosebumps !! Mega Star roars on the screen. Can see the efforts put by the team convert in to grand visuals. Can't wait for the release. #SyeRaaTrailer @RathnaveluDop @dirsurender @KonidelaPro

Sampath Nandi: Highly emotional n Outstanding visuals ..goosebumps guaranteed Can't wait for the release

Sushanth A: This is just MindBlowing stuff!! MegaStar in full flow!!! Hats off to this team especially #RamCharan & @DirSurender Telugu/Indian Cinema keeps shining! @KonidelaPro #SyeRaaTrailer

VV Vinayak: Sye Raaaaaa Narasimha Reddy!!! Just blown away by the trailer witness the Magic... Fantabulous.. Marvelous.. Outstanding...Find all the words to appreciate this great work... @KonidelaPro

DEVI SRI PRASAD: MEGASTAR MEGASTAR.. HU HA HU HA..!!! Hats Off to ur Passion Dearest Sir Cant wait to witness d MAGIC of #SyeRaa

Kudos to @DirSurender sir @RathnaveluDop sir & #RamCharan @KonidelaPro & d Entire Team 4 this Brilliance !! OCT 2nd..pls come Fastttt ❤️

Anasuya Bharadwaj: ⚔️ Can't wait to witness the first freedom struggle story!Portrayed by the one and the only Mega !! @DirSurender @RathnaveluDop @KonidelaPro and the entire team #SyeRaaNarismhaReddy #SyeraaNarasimhareddyTrailer #SyeRaaTrailer

Sudheer Babu: If only a tweet could explain how excited I am .... Let the entire nation experience what it would be like to watch this man on big screen. MEGASTAR #SyeRaaTrailer ✊ ✊ @DirSurender @SrBachchan @KonidelaPro

Niharika Konidela : I have no words!! What a spectacular trailer!!! October 2nd, Come fasssssttt ma!!!