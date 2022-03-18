With Telugu's biggest star cast, Rajamouli's upcoming magnum opus 'RRR', a pan-India movie, is inching towards its release. Ram Charan and Jr.NTR, who have been busily promoting the movie, had a formal chat with their director 'Jakkanna', as a part of the promotional events.

Rajamouli, who spoke with the duo, had asked them multiple questions related to the movie, while he is also seen inquiring on the actor's costumes, which they would wear at the upcoming 'RRR' events.

"Rajamouli lacks empathy", says Jr NTR:

On being quizzed about what irked them so much about Rajamouli, NTR answered that Rajamouli had irked him on multiple occasions during 'RRR' making.

"Not just one time. Jakkanna (Rajamouli) has made me angry many times during the movie shoot. He lacks empathy on the sets", the Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava actor said.

Which appears to be a big statement by such a big hero, was received well by his director. "I agree that I don't show empathy on the sets, or regarding the movie. But, my responsibilities create much anxiety inside me", the Baahubali director said.

"If I showed empathy, things would go wrong, causing huge damage to the production. As per my estimation, we leverage Rs. 5 Lakhs per shot. So, if we miss shooting that scheduled bit on the same day, it would cause so much damage", Rajamouli explained.

RRR movie release and other details:

'RRR' will hit the screens on March 25 and will have worldwide openings in multiple languages. Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Ajay Devgn, and others will be seen in pivotal roles in the upcoming pan-India movie.