Telugu actor Raj Tarun has been in the news recently but not for his acting. He is facing legal trouble after his alleged live-in partner, Lavanya filed a police complaint against him accusing him of cheating. The case has now taken a dramatic turn with Lavanya claiming that Raj offered her Rs 5 crore to withdraw the complaint.

Lavanya's accusations against Raj Tarun include offering her money to drop the case. She stated that she received two phone calls related to this offer: one from Raj's manager and another from his lawyer.

According to News18 Lavanya said she has no interest in money and rejected the offer. She remains firm in her decision not to withdraw her complaint. For those who may not know, Lavanya filed her complaint at the Narsingi Police Station demanding that Raj return to her.

Case filed on actor Raj Tarun.



Lavanya complained that he cheated on her by loving her and even got her to have an abortion. 170 photographs were submitted to the police. pic.twitter.com/U81YZ9qw2T — Cinema Madness 24*7 (@CinemaMadness24) July 10, 2024

The controversy surrounding Tollywood actor Raj Tarun began when Lavanya accused him of being involved with another actress based in Mumbai. Reports suggest that Lavanya filed a complaint at the Narsingi police station alleging that Raj made false promises to marry her and later deceived her. She also claimed that Raj's close associates have threatened her life, pressuring her to end her relationship with him.

In his defense, Raj Tarun has countered Lavanya's allegations by accusing her of blackmail. He also claimed that she is under the influence of addictive substances and has been dating someone else for a while. Raj stated that he has evidence to support these claims.

This case has drawn significant public attention not only because of the serious allegations but also due to the twists and turns it has taken. Raj's offer of Rs 5 crore to Lavanya adds another layer of complexity to the ongoing dispute.

Despite the legal troubles Raj Tarun continues to focus on his work. His most recent film Naa Saami Ranga directed by choreographer Vijay Binni was the last project he worked on before this controversy erupted.