The Rajasthan government on Saturday announced a hike of Rs 2,000 in the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme from Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,000 for the state's farmers.

Making the announcement on X, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said, "The state government has increased the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi by Rs 2,000 in the direction of the overall upliftment of farmers. The annual amount of Rs 6,000 given to the farmers has now been increased to Rs 8,000. The state government is committed to the all-round upliftment of the Annadaatas."

"Continuously moving forward on the resolution of 'Annadaata-Utthan'...," he added.

With inputs from IANS