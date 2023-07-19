Eight persons including five members of a family were killed after two houses collapsed in the Bani area of the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir following heavy rains during the last 12 hours.

According to the police, eight people were killed due to floods and landslides in the upper reaches of the Kathua district. A rescue operation was launched by police and local people.

Meanwhile, a red alert has been issued in all 10 districts of Jammu province due to incessant rains during late Tuesday evening.

Reports said that two houses belonging to Mushtaq Ahmed and Abdul Qayum collapsed in the Surjan Morha Aruad block in the mountainous Bani area of the Kathua district due to heavy rainfall. Five persons including children got buried under these houses and the bodies of three persons one of them identified as Mohammad Arif son of Abdul Qayum have been recovered so far by the rescuers including police and local volunteers.

SSP Kathua Shivdeep Singh Jamwal confirmed the recovery of the bodies from the debris and told that a massive rescue operation was underway. He said two other persons are also feared dead.

Meanwhile, a woman identified as Naseema Begum wife of Mohammad Rafiq of Mandhota Tehsil Bani died after a landslide hit her, the officials said. Her body has been recovered, they added.

Saddened to learn about the casualties caused due to incessant rain and house collapse in Bani tehsil of district #Kathua. My sincere condolences with the families of the deceased. Army has been called in to help in rescue operations and recover those buried under

Also, the body of 7th class student Ajay Singh son of late Mohinder Singh of Sitti tehsil has been recovered from the debris of another landslide in Bani near his residence, reports said.

In another incident, one person namely Sham Lal son of Tara Chand of Bhullari tehsil of Bani got buried due to land sliding and the search operation is on.

Katra receives records all-time heaviest rainfall

While the whole Jammu region is witnessing heavy downpours, Katra the base camp of the cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi recorded heavy rainfall of 315.4mm in 24 hours which is the all-time heaviest for the area, officials said on Wednesday.

"Katra received all-time extremely heavy rain of 315.4mm in 24 hrs. This is the heaviest since 1980. Earlier it was 292.4mm on 31st July 2019", the Meteorological Department informed.

Other parts of Jammu and Kashmir also received rainfall in the last 24 hours with Jammu recording 109mm, Banihal 10mm, and Batote 15mm.

Schools closed in Doda, Ramban districts of Jammu province

Meanwhile, authorities have closed all government and private schools in Doda and Ramban districts for the well-being of the students in view of the heavy rainfall.

Deputy Commissioner Doda also directed all the concerned that "students must be informed, well in advance, about the closure of the schools so that they do not venture out." Chief education officer Ramban urged heads of institutions to help students reach their homes safely.