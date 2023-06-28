Pre-monsoon heavy downpours wreaked havoc in different parts of Jammu and Kashmir as ten persons lost their lives in different mishaps.

Eight passengers including two siblings were killed in two different road accidents in the Doda and Ramban districts of Jammu province during the last 24 hours.

However, The weather was mainly clear at most places of J&K on Wednesday with the meteorological department(MeT) predicting late afternoon or evening showers.

A MeT official said that a brief spell of rain/thundershowers was likely to happen at scattered places of J&K towards late afternoon/evening. He predicted early morning and evening rains for the next week.

"From June 29- 30, the weather will be partly cloudy. Rain is likely in the early mornings/evenings. Same weather expected from July 01 to 05," he said.

Father, son wash drown in flash flood in Udhampur.

A father-son duo drowned following flash floods in a stream as they were heading for a wedding function in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Paras Ram (45) and his son Sangam (13) were crossing the Kunju stream by foot when they were swept by a strong current following heavy rainfall in the catchment area late Tuesday evening, the officials said.

They said an auto driver passing through the area raised an alarm and a rescue operation was launched with teams of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and police joining the search.

After hectic efforts, the body of Ram was fished out from the stream this morning, while the search for his son's body was going on when the last reports were received.

8 killed in Doda, Ramban districts

Eight people including two siblings were killed and 16 others were injured in three different road accidents that took place in the mountainous districts of Doda and Ramban after the vehicles they were travelling in skidded off the road and landed in deep gorges due to incessant rains in this mountainous region.

Reports said that two vehicles skidded off the road and plunged into deep gorges at Guldanda in Doda and Rampaari at Ramban.

Reports said that an Alto car bearing registration number JK02N-1856) skidded off the road and fell into a 200 feet deep gorge along Jammu-Srinagar National Highway near Rampari Chamalvas in Ramban.

Two real brothers namely Mohammad Afzal Malik son of Gull Mohammad Malik and Mohammad Azmat son of Gull Mohammad both from Sarbagni lost their lives in the tragic accident.

In another accident near Guldanda on Bhaderwah Pathankot road in Doda district, five people were killed and eleven were injured after a Trax vehicle (JK06-5071) they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell 250 meters deep gorge, officials said. They said injured people were shifted to a hospital for treatment.

The deceased were identified as Ghulam Nabi, son of Mohd Atto, resident of Ludna, Doda; Vinod Kumar, son of Lt. Mehar Chand, resident of Monda; Firdos Ahmed, son of Ghulam Ahmed, resident of Bani; Barkatullah, son of Ghulam Mohd, resident of Babrobal and Shish Chand, son of Balia, resident of Kanthar Basoli.

In another accident that took place in the Bhalla area of Doda when an Alto car bearing registration number JK06 1958 fell into a deep gorge leaving one person on board dead and four others injured.

The deceased has been identified as Javed Iqbal, 28, son of Farid Ahmed, resident of Changa Gandoh.

The car was coming from Gandoh and was moving towards Bhadarwah.

LG, Union Minister, Azad express shock accidents

Expressing grief and shock over the loss of lives in road accidents, Union MoS in PMO, Dr. Jitendra Singh tweeted that he spoke to DC Doda, Vishesh Mahajan after receiving information about the unfortunate casualty of five persons in a road accident on Bhadarwah-Pathankot road and injuries to 12 others.

"All further assistance, as required will be provided. I am in constant touch," Dr. Singh maintained in his tweet.

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has expressed grief over the loss of lives in unfortunate road accidents in Doda and Ramban.

In a tweet, the Lt Governor said, "Extremely pained by the loss of lives in unfortunate road accidents in Doda and Ramban."

He expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for early recovery to the injured and directed the DCs to ensure all necessary assistance to the affected.

The Lt Governor also announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 5 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs. 50,000 to the seriously injured.

Democratic Progressive Azad Party chairman, Ghulam Nabi Azad has expressed shock and grief over the loss of lives in a tragic road accident in Bhaderwah.

In a condolence message, Azad said: "I send my heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved families and wish those injured a speedy recovery."

He stressed the administration to provide compensation to the next of kin of those killed in the accident and those who got injured. Azad also prayed for the speedy recovery of injured persons.