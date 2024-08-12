Rajasthan is struggling with a tragic situation as heavy rains have claimed as many as 20 lives in the last 24 hours. The state's education department was compelled to close schools in seven districts on Monday. The heavy rains have disrupted normal life, causing massive waterlogging in most parts of Jaipur, the famed Pink City. The walled city area was particularly affected, with roads flooded with rainwater, disrupting normal life and movement.

The heavy rains have not only caused loss of life but have also led to the overflowing of dams in most districts. The met department has issued an 'Orange Alert' for Jaipur, Dausa, Sawai Madhopur, Tonk, and Karauli, indicating the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall. A 'Yellow Alert' has been sounded in Kota, Bundi, Bharatpur, Alwar, Nagaur, Dholpur, Sikar, and Ajmer, warning of moderate to heavy rainfall.

The met officials have issued safety advisories, warning people not to stand under trees during thunder and lightning storms. They have also advised people to stay away from water bodies and to exercise caution while driving near rivers, nullahs, and ponds.

The rainfall recorded in different parts of Rajasthan till 8.30 A.M. on Monday was heavy to very heavy. Ramgarh Pachwara in Dauda recorded 258 mm rainfall, Jaipur tehsil recorded 126 mm rainfall, and Sapotra in Karauli recorded 207 mm of rainfall. The Sawai Madhopur tehsil recorded 168 mm rainfall.

In Sawai Madhopur, the dam embankment broke due to strong water flow in Hindupura Village in Baunli subdivision at 3 A.M. on Monday. This led to around three to four feet of water flooding the surrounding areas with a strong flow. The dam water is flowing six feet above the water level. The Hindupur Panchayat had built this dam for water conservation.

The traffic was disrupted from the Koli Mohalla culvert connecting more than 20 villages of Hindupura and Hatheli Panchayats due to waterlogging. Schools were closed in Karauli, Bharatpur, Dausa, Sawai Madhopur, and Dholpur till further orders.

The situation is reminiscent of the 2006 monsoon floods in Rajasthan, which claimed over 80 lives and displaced thousands. The current situation is a stark reminder of the vulnerability of the region to extreme weather events, despite its arid climate.

The state government, along with the central government, is working tirelessly to provide relief to the affected people. Rescue operations are being carried out in the most affected areas, and relief materials are being distributed among the displaced people.

The weather department has predicted heavy rain for Tuesday as well, raising concerns about further damage and disruption. The authorities have urged the residents to stay alert and follow the safety guidelines issued by the met department.

The heavy rains in Rajasthan have caused significant damage and loss of life. The situation is being closely monitored by the authorities, and all necessary measures are being taken to provide relief to the affected people. The residents have been advised to stay alert and follow the safety guidelines issued by the met department. The situation also underscores the need for effective disaster management strategies and climate change adaptation measures.