Rain lashed the capital for the second consecutive day on Sunday, with 1 mm rainfall in the morning hours. Delhi recorded 2.4 mm rainfall in the past 24 hours and more rain and thunderstorm likely in the National Capital Region in the next 24 hours, said weather officials.

"Another patch is approaching the Delhi area from north-east Rajasthan and south-east Haryana, which most likely will lead to moderate to intense rain over parts of Delhi and neighbouring areas during the next 2-3 hours," said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

To be accompanied by lightning, the met Department has predicted a moderate intensity rain over NCR, including many parts of Delhi, Gurugram, Farukhnagar, Kosli, Manesar, Sohna, Faridabad, Bhiwadi, Rewari, Bawal, Ballabgarh, Nuh, and Tijara.

The minimum temperature recorded in the last 24 hours (5.30 am) in Delhi's Palam was 3.2 degrees Celsius and 2 degrees at Safdarjung. Besides Delhi area, thunderstorms and rain hit various other areas in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

Second Lowest in 15 years

The average minimum temperature in Delhi this year was the second-lowest in 15 years, said IMD based on data that the mean minimum temperature (MMT) this December was 7.1 degrees Celsius.

The MMT for December in 2018 was 6.7 degrees Celsius, and in 205, it was 6 degrees and in 1996, it was 5.9 degrees. Delhi had recorded nine cold wave days in 1965, the maximum so far, the IMD said, explaining that a cold wave is declared when the minimum is 10 degrees Celsius or lower and at least 4.5 degrees below normal.