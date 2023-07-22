Rahul Visits Arya Vaidya Sala Kottakkal For Knee Treatment: Sources

A day after attending former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy's funeral, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday reached Arya Vaidya Sala Kottakal in the state's Malappuram district for ayurveda treatment, party sources said.

The former Lok Sabha MP from Kerala's Wayanad had reached Kerala on Thursday and paid respects to two-time former CM Oommen Chandy in Kottayam last night.

On Friday afternoon, the Congress leader reached at the Arya Vaidya Sala at Kottakkal to consult doctors. As per party sources, he is taking treatment for his knee problem.

After his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Kerala in September last year, Gandhi had mentioned about his knee pain in a chat with senior Congress leaders from the state.

(With inputs from IANS)