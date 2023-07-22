Some memorable highlights of Bharat Jodo Yatra Close
Some memorable highlights of Bharat Jodo Yatra

A day after attending former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy's funeral, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday reached Arya Vaidya Sala Kottakal in the state's Malappuram district for ayurveda treatment, party sources said.

The former Lok Sabha MP from Kerala's Wayanad had reached Kerala on Thursday and paid respects to two-time former CM Oommen Chandy in Kottayam last night.

Rahul Visits Arya Vaidya Sala Kottakkal For Knee Treatment: Sources
Rahul Visits Arya Vaidya Sala Kottakkal For Knee Treatment: SourcesIANS

On Friday afternoon, the Congress leader reached at the Arya Vaidya Sala at Kottakkal to consult doctors. As per party sources, he is taking treatment for his knee problem.

Rahul Gandhi
Rahul GandhiIANS

After his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Kerala in September last year, Gandhi had mentioned about his knee pain in a chat with senior Congress leaders from the state.

(With inputs from IANS)

