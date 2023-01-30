Before the entry of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir there was a competition between two Kashmir-based political parties- namely the National Conference and the Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP), for participating in the march.

Former Chief Minister and the president of the National Conference Dr. Farooq Abdullah along with senior leaders of his party reached at Lakhanpur-the gate way of Jammu and Kashmir, to receive the Yatra on January 19.

As the Yatra entered Kashmir another stalwart of the party and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah received Rahul Gandhi at the Banihal tunnel.

Similarly, Mehbooba Mufti, president of the PDP and ex-Chief Minister of the erstwhile state of J&K, joined Rahul Gandhi along with her daughter and mother to express solidarity with the Yatra.

On Sunday when Rahul Gandhi along with her sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra unfurled the national flag at the historic Lal Chowk of Srinagar, not even a single NC or PDP leader was present.

After the first Prime Minister Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru, Rahul Gandhi became the second Congress leader to unfurl the national flag at Lal Chowk.

The conspicuous absence of NC and PDP leadership during this "historic moment" has raised many questions as the BJP wasted no time in attacking Kashmir-centric parties.

Very disappointing that Omar and Mehbooba skipped the flag unfurling event: BJP

"If Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti would have joined Rahul Gandhi in unfurling the national flag at Srinagar's Lal Chowk, we would have appreciated", general secretary of J&K BJP Ashok Koul said.

Koul expressed disappointment that political leaders like Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti did not join Rahul Gandhi in unfurling the national flag.

"The BJP's stance on maintaining national security and retrieving illegally occupied state land has received support from party members and the public. Efforts to address these issues are expected to continue," he said.

He said whosoever is involved in anti-national activity would not be spared. The state land gobbled over the years would certainly be retrieved.

Rahul unfurled the national flag at Lal Chowk on Sunday

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi created history on Sunday by unfurling the national flag at Srinagar's historic Lal Chowk.

After the first Prime Minister Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru, Rahul Gandhi became the second Congress leader to unfurl the national flag at Lal Chowk.

Notable despite joining the Yatra with full force, leaders of the National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were conspicuously absent when Rahul Gandhi was unfurling the national flag at Lal Chowk.

Within minutes after the unfurling of the national flag at historic Lal Chowk, the Jammu and Kashmir Congress from its official Twitter handle shared two pictures. In one picture first Prime Minister Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru was unfurling the national flag at the historic Lal Chowk of Srinagar and in the second picture Rahul Gandhi was unfurling the Tricolour at the same venue. "History is repeating itself", Congress tweeted in Hindi.

It was in 1948 first Prime Minister of the country Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru had unfurled the national flag in Lal Chowk.