As soon as Rahul Gandhi unfurled the national flag at Srinagar's historic Lal Chowk by changing the itinerary of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, BJP wasted no time taunting the Congress for following the "nationalist agenda" of the RSS.

"Although it is late yet Congress leadership has started following the nationalist agenda of the RSS. We want to tell Rahul Gandhi and his party leaders to learn from the RSS members who have nationalist sentiments in their hearts and work for the nation", Ravinder Raina, president of the J&K unit of BJP.

Raina was reacting to the recent statement of AICC in-charge Jammu and Kashmir Rajni Patil in which she mentioned that Rahul Gandhi will unfurl the national flag at the party headquarters rather than Lal Chowk which is the agenda of the RSS.

"I congratulated Congress leaders for following the patriotic agenda of RSS. The only agenda of RSS is to work for the nation. Instead of criticizing the Sangh, Congress should follow its agenda", Raina said.

What Rajni Patil said about unfurling the national flag at Lal Chowk?

Just a few days back, Rajni Patil announced that Rahul Gandhi would unfurl the Tricolour at its state headquarters in Srinagar on January 30 and not the Lal Chowk as unfurling it at the square was part of "the RSS agenda".

Patil said that Rahul Gandhi will not unfurl India's national flag at Lal Chowk. She said that the party believes that the unfurling Tricolor at the Lal Chowk in Kashmir is part of 'the RSS agenda'.

"We do not believe in the agenda of the RSS to hoist the Tricolour at Lal Chowk, where it has already flown high," Patil said when asked about Rahul Gandhi's plan to unfurl the national flag at the end of the Bharat Jodo Yatra on January 30.

Prime Minister normalized the situation in Kashmir

BJP leader Ravinder Raina said that the credit for Rahul Gandhi unfurling the national flag at Lal Chowk in Srinagar goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who "normalized" the situation in the Valley with the abrogation of Article 370.

Raina said that the situation in Kashmir Valley has normalized after the abrogation of article 370. He further said that Rahul Gandhi unfurled the Tricolour due to prevailing normal normalcy in the Valley.

BJP leader said the Congress ruled the country for most of the past seven decades but none of its leaders "dared to unfurl the tricolour" at Lal Chowk.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with the then BJP president Murli Manohar Joshi, unfurled the national flag at the same venue when terrorism was at its peak in 1990, he recalled.