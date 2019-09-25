The new promo of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 shows that Rahul Sipligunj and Varun Sandesh, who are close friends, are seen having a heated argument over the task day after showing their camaraderie.

The viewers of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 are very well aware of the close bonding between Rahul Sipligunj and Varun Sandesh, who are very honest and genuine contestants. They were heart-broken when Rahul was eliminated from the show on Saturday. Varun, who is very matured and practical man, could not control his tears as he bid goodbye to his close friend.

But Nagarjuna told Rahul that his elimination was fake and he would be sent back into the Bigg Boss Telugu 3 house. Varun Sandesh was the happiest man after he re-entered the house on Monday. When the fans of PVVR gang (Punarnavi, Varun, Vithika and Rahul) is rejoicing his re-entry, they are shocked to see the promo of Wednesday's episode of the show, which features the developments during a new task.

Star Maa tweeted the promo of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 this morning and wrote, "Idhi #BiggBossTelugu3 house...Ikkada edaina jaragachu . (This is Bigg Boss Telugu 3 house. Anything can happen here).

As the promo begins, Varun is seen happily racing towards the garden area with Sreemukhi, Vithika and Ravikrishana. In the next scene, Rahul is engaged in a physical fight with Varun, while Ravi and Vithika try to cool them down. In another scene, their fight turns into a heated argument and Rahul even raises his hand to beat Varun. Other housemates are shocked and at the same time, they are also happy, which is understood.

However, this promo of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 has sent a shocking wave among the fans of the PVVR gang, who are struggling to digest it. These fans are desperately waiting to see today's episode of the show to confirm whether the friends have really turned foes inside the house. Some of them feel that it is a part of the secret task.

Annie Juvvanapudi @anniejuvvan

Abba, malli fights and patch ups and consoling.. idhi usual only kada. Tasks lo kuda same roles same partners to them. Last few seconds highlight :) #biggbosstelugu3 Baba smiling, pucca secret task #biggbosstelugu3

Life is funny @Lifeisfunny18

Looks like a secret task for Varun and Rahul The way Varun is asking for Rahul to shout, it looked like Varun's secret task is to make Rahul shout

Truth @biggboss_truth1

Yes easily predictable Contraversy la nu sariga choopiyatam radu, tasks sariga conduct cheyatam raadu,promo sariga cut cheyatam raadu #యధా biggboss తధా contestants, this season ntng new ntng interesting #BiggBossTelugu3 #BiggBoss3Telugu

yugandhar sadhu @yogi_sadhu

Idhi secret task lq undi.. evaru sariga pattinchukovadamledu vallani.. lite theesukunnaaru.. akkade doubt vachindi

Ram Sallapudi @RamSallapudi