Dance choreographer Rahul Shetty had a great time working with Tony Kakkar and Shehnaz Gill in the music video of their song Kurta Pajama. He is all praises for the two of them for their support to him.

Rahul Shetty is one of the renowned dance masters. He has choreographed songs of Race 3, ABCD franchise, Baghi 2, Houseful 4, DJ Bravo's The chamiya song and Street Dancer 3D. He directed and choreographed Tony Kakkar and Shehnaz Gill's song Kurta Pajama, which is set to release on July 17.

In a statement, Rahul Shetty spoke about the shooting of the song and said, "Well, the feeling is really amazing because I was actually living with the thought that I won't be able to shoot this year because of the current scenario but I am so glad I got to direct this song in this phase of lockdown with so many limitations, less manpower, less equipment and less time. We shot this in almost 6-8 hours."

Talking about his association with Tony Kakkar, Rahul Shetty said, "I have choreographed one song for Tony Kakkar before. One fine day I got a call from Tony and Anshul saying they have this song Kurta Pajama and wanted to collaborate on the same. Without any thought, I said yes because I loved the title Kurta Pajama. It is such a simple hook yet so catchy it is. First time I got to hear this track, I was glued to it."

Rahul Shetty added, "The moment I heard the song I was humming it already. This is how I landed directing this amazing tune. The flavour of this song is very new age and also choreography wise I have not over choreographed it but went with the flow of the song with just one simple hook-step in which all can groove to it."

Talking about his working experience, Rahul Shetty said, "Tony kakkar, the multi-faceted music composer whose songs are so trendy and super hits, the louder his work speaks exactly the opposite he is very shy and reserved as a person. But that is what makes him special and different. You will see him move and groove in Kurta Pajama.

Rahul Shetty added, "Shehnaz is an energy bomb. The first time l met her, she quietly came to my studio but with time she exploded with her infectious energy and we were just laughing all the time. She is always so excited about doing different things and very eager to work with her honesty. But beware, she looks cute in person but the moment she is in front of camera she will blow your mind with her beauty and charm!"