After being fake eliminated from the Bigg Boss 3 Telugu house on Saturday, Rahul Sipligunj came back to the show with Monday's episode. Rahul stayed in a secret room after he walked out of the house on Saturday and saw and heard all that was going on inside.

He has come back all prepped up after understanding the game better.

Rahul's entry came with a bang and his gang members - Punarnavi, Vithika Sheru and Varun Sandesh - are super happy to have him back and are celebrating his entry. With Rahul getting eliminated from the house, the rest of the three from his gang had lost confidence.

This surprise given by Bigg Boss came as a shock to the rest of the contestants. Although Rahul was never an active participant in any of the tasks, he is definitely one of the strongest contestants in the house.

With his elimination, few of the contestants thought that Vithika, Punarnavi and Varun will become emotionally weak. But as their powerhouse is back, the game is surely going to have some twists and turns.

After Himaja's elimination, nice contestants are left in the house. Sreemukhi, Baba Bhaskar, Shiva Jyothi, Ravi Krishna, Mahesh Vitta, Punarnavi Bhupalam, Rahul Sipligunj, Varun Sandesh and Vithika are the ones left.

The contestants have successfully completed 10 weeks in the house and are now feeling that the game has become much tougher. Meanwhile, the nominations for the coming weekend have also begun.