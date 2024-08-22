In a significant development ahead of the maiden Assembly elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Malikarjun Kharge arrived in Srinagar on Wednesday evening for a two-day visit.

Their visit comes amidst reports of the party initiating dialogue with the National Conference to forge a pre-poll alliance.

Although Congress leaders have remained tight-lipped about seat-sharing talks with the National Conference, sources suggest that Gandhi and Kharge are likely to meet Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah to discuss the possibility of an alliance. The National Conference leadership has reportedly demanded over a dozen Assembly seats from Jammu province, including three seats from Jammu district.

Meanwhile, Congress leadership has also staked claim on more than a dozen Assembly seats in the Kashmir Valley, including half a dozen segments of south Kashmir. The party leaders will assess its preparedness for the upcoming Assembly elections during their visit.

Rahul, Kharge to evaluate party readiness

Gandhi and Kharge will engage with party members and conduct in-depth discussions with party leaders in both Srinagar and Jammu to evaluate the party's readiness for the polls. The elections are scheduled to be held in three phases from September 18 to October 1.

Reports suggest that the leaders may also meet with regional political parties to explore the possibility of forming a pre-poll alliance. Additionally, several political leaders and activists are expected to join the Congress party within the next 24 hours, with Gandhi and Kharge set to welcome them.

The visit of Gandhi and Kharge assumes significance as the party seeks to strengthen its position in the upcoming Assembly polls. With alliance talks underway, the Congress party is gearing up to make a significant impact in the elections.