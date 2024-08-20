Nearly four years after BJP chief J P Nadda dropped him from his team of national office-bearers, the party on Tuesday evening recalled senior Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) leader Ram Madhav and appointed him as election incharge for J&K along with Union Minister G Kishan Reddy.

According to an order issued by the BJP national general secretary Arun Singh, the former general secretary Ram Madhav, and Union minister G Kishan Reddy have been named as in-charges for the upcoming assembly elections in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

"BJP national president JP Nadda has appointed Ram Madhav, former national general secretary, and Union minister G Kishan Reddy as election in-charge for upcoming assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir," a statement issued by the party's general secretary Arun Singh said.

"This appointment comes into effect immediately," the statement added.

Madhav played an important role in stitching the PDP-BJP alliance

Recalling Ram Madhav for crucial Assembly elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir reflected BJP's seriousness in fighting ongoing electoral battle in the Union Territory.

Ram Madhav had served as BJP national general secretary during 2014-20 period. He was responsible for handling the political affairs of Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, and other Northeastern states.

In the 2014 Assembly elections, Ram Madhav was the national general incharge of elections in Jammu and Kashmir. It was under his guidance the BJP created history by winning an all-time high 25 Assembly seats in the House of 87.

After the 2014 Assembly elections, it was Ram Madhav who stitched the BJP's alliance with the People's Democratic Party (PDP), which was stated to be an experiment within the saffron outfit to respect the fractured mandate in J&K.

Dropped from JP Nadda's team in 2020

Hailing from Andhra Pradesh, Madhav was inducted into the BJP by its ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in 2014 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office.

Although Ram Madhav played a very important role in BJP's rise in Jammu-Kashmir and Northeaster states, he was dropped from the team of JP Nadda in 2020. In a reshuffle on September 26, 2020, the BJP dropped Madhav and several other general secretaries to bring in new faces to its team.

Six months after he was dropped by BJP chief JP Nadda from his team of national office-bearers, Rashtriya Swayam Sewak Sangh (RSS) called back Ram Madhav, the former national general secretary of the saffron outfit in 2021.